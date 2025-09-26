A Northumberland man has been charged following an alleged attempted theft from an ATM in Powburn using explosive tactics.

Earlier this year on May 12, officers received a report of an explosion outside Hedgeley Service Station.

It was reported that an ATM machine was left on fire following an explosion and those believed to be responsible had fled the scene empty handed after failing to open the cashpoint.

Officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) immediately launched an investigation and following extensive enquiries, planned a strike day to arrest two suspects.

Hedgeley Service Station. Picture: Google

On Wednesday, NEROCU officers, with the support of Northumbria Police and Bedfordshire Police, executed two warrants.

One warrant carried out on Great Aldens in Bedford, resulted in the arrest of a 56-year-old man, who has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

The second warrant, executed at Olivers Mill in Morpeth, resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old man and the discovery of a small number of improvised explosive devises. The Explosive Ordinance Disposal team attended the scene and safely removed the devices.

The Morpeth suspect was subsequently charged with conspiracy to steal, conspiracy to cause explosions and making an explosive substance.

He is due to appear before North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court later today (Friday).

Following the charges, Detective Sergeant Patrick Naughten said: “We understand the concern that these types of incidents create, and we’re here to reassure our North East communities that we have specialist teams dedicated to pursuing suspects and protecting the public.”

Detective Inspector Shaun Fordy added: “This action is part of our united regional approach in tackling serious and organised crime under the banner of Operation Sentinel and demonstrates the intelligence and resources at our disposal.

"We will continue to pursue those criminals who we suspect of endangering our communities, and we will bring them before the courts.”

If you have any information about crimes in your area, you can report it to your local police or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.