More police officers planning to leave.

The Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) said police officers are reaching "breaking point" and leaving the service due to pay and work conditions.

It’s annual pay and morale survey, carried out in September and October last year, shows 13% of the 861 officers in Northumbria Police who responded, said they were planning to leave the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, nine per cent said they were planning to resign.

Four per cent said they intended to leave within the next two years and nine per cent said they are already looking for other employment.

Nationally, 18% of respondents said they intended to resign within two years – or as soon as they could.

Steve Hartshorn, PFEW national chair, said: “Police officers are reaching breaking point and are leaving the service in their droves as every element of their pay and conditions has been gradually eroded in the space of a decade."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of Northumbria Police officers who said they were planning to leave, the main reasons cited were how they are treated by the Government (87%), their morale (84%) and the impact of the job on their mental health and wellbeing (79%).