“More PCs, less PC” says Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner candidate
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ros Munro, 33, lives in Corbridge and previously worked in criminal law before becoming a senior communications and government affairs professional.
Her key priorities include increasing officer presence – particularly in rural areas, refocusing policing on communities, and tackling violent crime and violence against women and girls by being tougher on offenders.
Also central to her strategy will be ensuring that police time is focused on issues that matter to local people, rather than on investigating non crime hate incidents, such as altercations on social media about political or social issues.
“Having worked in the criminal justice system and been a victim of disability hate crime myself, I know how seriously offending can affect communities, their economies and the life chances of those in them,” she said. “I want to see more PCs on the street doing the job they joined Northumbria Police to do, rather than spending time policing PC issues.
“Over my career, I have worked across different public sector agencies, and at the highest levels of Government,” she added. “This ability to work collaboratively and my understanding of the national political landscape would enable me to get the very best for Northumbria Police and local people.”
Police and Crime Commissioners are responsible for overseeing the work of regional police forces, holding them to account and setting local policing priorities.
A former Northumberland county councillor, Susan Dungworth, will contest the election for Labour.
The vote to elect Northumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner will take place on May 2, 2024.