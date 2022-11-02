Northumbria Police officers were called to Blyth Nails Spa on Regent Street on the afternoon of Thursday, October 27.

Following reports of a man seen with acrylic nail sets in the area, a 43-year-old suspect from the area was identified.

Police were able to recover goods suspected of being stolen after attending an address.

PC Sophie Dunn (right) with Blyth Nails Spa owner Nhung Nguden and her partner.

The man identified and another man, also 43, were subsequently arrested in connection with the offence and other shoplifting offences at different premises.

Both have been charged and are due to attend court in December.

The grateful salon owner, Nhung Nguden, later met with police to offer a heartfelt thanks.

Sergeant Callum Bradwell of Northumbria Police said: “This was a real team effort between the victim, the local community and officers who worked together to investigate these thefts.

“The public are our eyes and ears, and upon receiving intelligence about a man who had been seen with a number of nail sets in the area, we quickly honed in on our targets and were able to make two arrests.

“We were absolutely delighted to also recover a stash of suspected stolen items, which will be returned to the business.

“Burglary is such an intrusive crime and a theft of that value to a small family run business is just devastating.

“That’s why we will always seek to bring effective justice against perpetrators and ensure anyone believed to be responsible has their day in court.

“Our officers are very much a part of the Blyth community and it’s thanks to the excellent relationship we have with the vast majority of hard-working residents in this town that vital information was fed back to us in record time, allowing us to act quickly.”

A police spokesperson added: “Quite often, opportunistic thieves can operate street to street trying car or house doors in the hope that one has been left unlocked. If it is locked, they simply move on to the next vehicle or property.