Two men who were arrested whilst trying to escape from a building in Morpeth have been jailed.

Klodian Sulovari and Eldison Kalemi, both from Albania and of no fixed address, admitted producing cannabis and were sentenced yesterday (Thursday) at Newcastle Crown Court.

Officers from Northumbria Police went along to the former the Riverside Lodge building last October and both men were arrested on the rooftop.

A total of 533 cannabis plants were found growing inside the property, with a potential value of between £57,000 and £240,000.

Klodian Sulovari and Eldison Kalemi.

Kalemi, 27, was jailed for two years (24 months) and Sulovari, 45, was jailed for 20 months.

Northumberland Detective Inspector Andrew Doyle, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a substantial sized farm with the potential of making tens of thousands of pounds in criminal cash.

“Thanks to the hard work of intelligence officers and neighbourhood teams, we were able to stop this operation in its tracks and bring these offenders to justice.

“The proceeds from selling these illicit substances are often used to fund more serious and organised criminality within the community.

“Putting a stop to this type of activity will contribute towards keeping people across our force area safe and out of harm’s way.”

He added: “We would continue to ask the public to act as our eyes and ears to this type of criminality.

“Nobody wants illicit activity such as this on their doorstep and if you suspect someone to be involved in drugs supply in your area, please report it to us.”