Men arrested after bus crashes into block of flats in Ashington

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 16:25 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 16:37 GMT
Two men were arrested after a bus crashed into a block of flats in Ashington.

The incident happened on Manley View in North Seaton on Tuesday, January 23.

Two men in their 30s were arrested in connection with the incident and later released on police bail.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 9.15pm on Tuesday, we received a report that a bus had collided with a block of flats on Manley View in the North Seaton area of Ashington.

Manley View, North Seaton, Ashington.

"Thankfully, no-one was reported to have been seriously injured in the collision. As a precaution, a number of people in neighbouring properties were evacuated.

"A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. A second man, also aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both men have been released on police bail."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website or by completing a crime update form. Those who are unable to contact the force this way can call 101

Please quote reference number NP-20250125-1107.

