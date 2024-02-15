Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matthew Leiper, 44, cleared land he owned at Unthank Square before dumping scrap vehicles and waste and lighting bonfires. The charges covered a period of time between February and July 2020.

He was found guilty on October 11 last year following an eight-day trial at Newcastle Crown Court of operating a waste site without an environmental permit and burning waste in a way likely to cause pollution to the environmental or harm to human health.

On Wednesday, February 14, Leiper was sentenced to a Community Order to carry out 260 hours of unpaid work at the same court.

The court heard that his actions caused pollution to the local environment and impacted on the health and well-being of people living in nearby properties.

In March 2020, Environment Agency officers visited the site and saw scrap vehicles and the remains of a bonfire with mattress springs, metal and plastic waste. Leiper was told that he was operating an illegal waste site and to stop operating.

Despite being told to cease activity, in a follow up visit from officers in June they saw a pile of smouldering mixed waste measuring 8ft by 15ft and a separate unlit bonfire containing broken pallets and plastic.

The organisation described evidence that included neighbours seeing fires burning most days and despite keeping windows and doors closed, smoke still filled their homes. They also saw scrap vehicles at the site.

Scrap vehicles on site at Leiper's land in Unthank Square.

One neighbour described a fire in March 2020 that burned for several days. She developed a cough which affected her sleep. She also described the distress caused to an already unwell family member.

Gary Wallace, Environment Agency area environment manager in the North East, said: “Our priority is the protection of people and the environment and Leiper’s offending caused misery for the community, clearly impacting on their health and well-being and causing pollution to the local area.