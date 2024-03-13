Man with links to Ashington, Bedlington, and Newbiggin wanted by Northumbria Police for breach of a court order
Searches to locate James Saunderson, 22, are ongoing across the region, and he is believed to be actively evading arrest.
Saunderson, who is wanted for allegedly breaching a court order, has strong links to Ashington, Bedlington, and Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, as well as the Arthur’s Hill area of Newcastle.
Officers from Northumbria Police are asking for anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.
They warned the public not to approach Saunderson and added that harbouring a wanted person is an offence, and those involved could face prosecution.
Saunderson, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is asked to contact police as soon as possible via the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101,
People can also report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.