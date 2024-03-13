Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Searches to locate James Saunderson, 22, are ongoing across the region, and he is believed to be actively evading arrest.

Saunderson, who is wanted for allegedly breaching a court order, has strong links to Ashington, Bedlington, and Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, as well as the Arthur’s Hill area of Newcastle.

Officers from Northumbria Police are asking for anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

James Saunderson, 22, is wanted for breach of a court order. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

They warned the public not to approach Saunderson and added that harbouring a wanted person is an offence, and those involved could face prosecution.

Saunderson, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is asked to contact police as soon as possible via the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101,