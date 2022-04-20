Man who tried to do a runner from court has jail term extended

George McDonald tried to run from the dock at Newcastle Crown Court.

George McDonald was jailed for 16 months for two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two common assaults in February.

However, Newcastle Crown Court heard that the 24-year-old tried to do a runner after learning his fate which led to two security officers suffering minor injuries.

Mr Recorder Ian Mullarkey said: "In summary, on the 16th of February, having being sentenced to 16 months imprisonment, you moved away from the dock officer and you jumped over the dock.

"You moved across the court room across towards the court clerk and you attempted to find a way out of the court room.

"You fled from the court room followed by the dock officer.

"You became aggressive. You descended several flights of stairs before encountering a second security officer who you barged into a wall causing minor injuries.

"Whilst being restrained you punched the dock officer in the ribs causing minor injuries. A number of security officers arrived to restrain you."

The court heard that McDonald then wrapped his arm around the neck of one of the guards before they were able to regain control and apprehended him.

The 24-year-old of Castle Terrace, Ashington, admitted contempt of court.

Ian Hudson, defending, told the court that McDonald had previously been diagnosed with a personality disorder.

Mr Hudson said: "It's not the case where the defendant has disrupted proceedings during a trial.

"There is a significant and correlation between his mental health disorder and his short outbursts and that is what it was.

"It wasn't planned, it wasn't deliberate. He's somebody who acts spontaneously for which he has apologised for. "

However, the judge sentenced McDonald to an extra nine months behind bars.

He added: "In my judgement this was a serious episode of contempt.

"Court staff and court security staff require protection of the court.