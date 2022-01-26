Man who raped two women is jailed for nine years

Jakub Bondalski was jailed for nine years after being found guilty of five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Jakub Bondalski was convicted of a number of sex offences after his victims came forward to report what had happened.

This first victim told officers she had been raped by him in late 2019 and an investigation was launched.

During this time, a further victim also came forward to report she had been subjected to multiple rapes, naming Bondalski as the offender.

When questioned, the 20 year-old denied all allegations put to him, but was charged with a string of sexual offences.

Bondalski, of Roslin Park, Bedlington, stood trial at Newcastle Crown Court in November last year where a jury found him guilty of five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Last Tuesday (January 18) he was handed a nine-year sentence at the same court.

And lead investigators, Detective Constable Nick Heywood and Detective Constable Laura O'Neil, have praised the bravery of the victims who spoke out against him.

Det Con Heywood said: "Jakub Bondalski is a vile predator and it is thanks to the immense bravery of the victims that he is now behind bars. He has shown no remorse throughout this case.

"I not only hope this gives the victims a sense of justice but also hope it encourages others who have been subjected to such offences to speak out.

"I'd urge you to report it to police – it's never too late. We will listen, we will support you and we are committed to bringing offenders to justice."