Garry Robinson was the driver of a Suzuki Vitara that was involved in a three-vehicle collision on the A192 Hartford Bank, in the Cramlington area, on Friday, December 22 last year.

The 41-year-old received his sentence at Newcastle Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) and following the hearing, as well as paying tribute to the families of the teenagers who died as the result of his actions, Northumbria Police has provided more details about what officers discovered during their investigation.

The force received a report from the North East Ambulance Service shortly after the incident on December 22. It was reported that a Suzuki Vitara, a Range Rover Evoque and a Ford Focus had collided.

Garry Robinson. Picture courtesy of Northumbria Police.

Despite the efforts of paramedics and members of the public, 18-year-old Connor Lapworth, of Blyth, who was one of the passengers of the Suzuki, died at the scene.

Another passenger of the Suzuki – 15-year-old Corey Mavin, also of Blyth – suffered serious head injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital. Sadly, he died the day after the collision.

The families of both Connor and Corey continue to be supported by specialist Northumbria Police Family Liaison Officers.

A 17-year-old male passenger in the Suzuki and the 36-year-old female driver of the Range Rover both suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries and were later discharged from hospital following treatment.

Following the incident, Northumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit launched a full investigation.

Robinson, of no fixed abode, was subsequently arrested. Investigations found he was twice above the legal limit for cocaine at the time of the collision and 10 times over the legal limit for Benzoylecgonine (BZE), the cocaine breakdown product.

He was later charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Robinson pleaded guilty to all charges in a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court in February. Following the hearing he was remanded in custody to then appear back at the same court on May 2 for sentencing, which went ahead as scheduled yesterday.

Following the hearing, Sergeant Russell Surrey of Northumbria Police said: “First and foremost, I would like to pay tribute to the families of Connor and Corey – as well as those who were injured in the collision for their co-operation during the past five months.

“They have shown incredible strength at what has been an extremely difficult time and we continue to offer them any support they need.”

Sgt Surrey added: “Garry Robinson’s actions on the evening of the collision showed complete and utter disregard for others and we are pleased that he has been handed a lengthy custodial sentence.

“He has caused utter devastation to several families and he will have to live with that for the rest of his life. Robinson now has a significant amount of time with which to reflect upon what he has done.