A burglar who attempted to gain entry to more than a dozen homes and vehicles in a single night in Northumberland has been jailed.

Shaun Dixon’s offending spree began at about 3am on August 7 when he tried to break-in to a property and a car on Tweed Avenue in Ellington.

Over the course of the next three hours, the 39-year-old attempted to enter homes and vehicles on the same housing estate – including on Coquet Drive, Fontburn, Wansbeck Close and Windmill Heights.

Dixon, who has numerous previous convictions for burglary, attempted theft from a vehicle and shoplifting, stole vehicle keys from one address that were later recovered, but his offending was captured on a series of CCTV and doorbell cameras.

Shaun Dixon attempted to gain entry to more than a dozen homes and vehicles.

He was later arrested and charged with six counts of attempted burglary, six counts of attempted theft from a vehicle, burglary and possession of cannabis.

Dixon, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to all offences at Newcastle Crown Court in November and appeared at the same court last Thursday where he was jailed for four years and eight months.

Detective constable, Jon Mullen, of Northumbria Police, said: “Dixon is a typical example of an opportunistic thief and he has shown no sign of changing his ways.

“Burglary is an invasive crime which leaves victims feeling unsafe in their own homes and I am pleased Dixon is now facing a lengthy spell behind bars.

“This conviction and sentencing would not have been possible without the assistance of the community, so this shows the value in reporting concerns to police.

“As ever, we would ask the public to be vigilant and take a few extra steps to help reduce the risk of them becoming a victim of crime.

“Please lock your doors and windows, keep your cars locked, and make sure any valuables are kept out of sight.”

Northumbria Police has dedicated burglary teams based across the North East who are tasked with reviewing every break-in, pursuing perpetrators and working with colleagues to help prevent further offences from taking place.

If you have been a victim of crime, please report it by sending a direct message on social media or by visiting the ‘Report’ page of the force’s website. In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, ring 999.