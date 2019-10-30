Man threatened female driver in alleged road rage incident in Morpeth

Appeal for witnesses after road rage incident in Morpeth

Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses following the road rage incident.

A man has allegedly followed another driver, a woman, home and threatened her following a road rage encounter at the Chevington Moor junction.

The incident happened shortly after 5.40pm on September 27.

Officers are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the initial incident or the one that followed to contact police.

The two cars involved were a red Audi A4 and a dark blue Ford Focus.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police received a report that following a road rage encounter at the Chevington Moor junction in Morpeth one of the drivers, a man, had then followed the other driver, a woman, home and threatened her before leaving.”