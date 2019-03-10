Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Northumberland attack

A 23-year-old man received life-threatening injuries during an attack in a Northumberland town last night (Saturday).

About 11.15pm, police received a report of a man with serious injuries in Ashington. A passer-by had found him on Woodhorn Road and called emergency services.

The victim was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a stable but critical condition.

Police are now eager to hear from anybody who saw anything suspicious in that area to come forward and help with the investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to contact 101, quoting reference 1233 090319 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.