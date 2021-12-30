Man suffered collapsed lung after being allegedly thrown onto Metro tracks

An investigation is ongoing into an incident that occurred at Wallsend Metro Station at about 9pm on November 16.

It was reported that an offender attacked another man who was thrown onto the Metro tracks – with the victim suffering a collapsed lung, broken ribs and a fractured ankle as a result.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and police have now identified a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the ongoing investigation.

He was on the platform at the time of the attack and could have information that can assist their enquiries.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the police’s website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 128202Y/21.