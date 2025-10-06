A man arrested for assaulting an ambulance worker on Christmas Day last year has been sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

Peter Mele, 31, from Nottingham, received a 12-month custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months and was ordered to pay compensation, after pleading guilty at Newcastle Crown Court earlier this year to three counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of assault by beating.

A sole responder with North East Ambulance Service had been returning to station in her rapid response car when she came across a person sat alone in the middle of the Moor Farm roundabout on the A19 in Northumberland. She stopped to help out of concern.

Initially, the person did not engage but during the exchange she reports the person turned to assault her.

She pressed her panic button which alerted a second emergency ambulance crew who were coincidentally passing the scene. They stopped to help, and a second crew member was then also physically assaulted.

An additional duty officer was then deployed, and it took three members of staff to restrain the man before the police arrived.

The responder, who wishes to remain anonymous, said. “I feel listened to and supported by (this) outcome. It sends a clear message that assaults on emergency service workers will not be tolerated.

"We come to work to help people, not to be attacked, and knowing the justice system takes these incidents seriously means a lot. Without strong consequences for this kind of behaviour, it risks becoming normalised — and that’s not something we can ever accept.”

Debbie Been, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor with CPS North East, said: “Our partners in the emergency services play a vital role in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the communities that we serve.

"Assaults against emergency workers are a crime, both against the individual victims and against society itself, with the potential to cause unnecessary disruption in the provision of care and support to other members of the public.”

Chief operating officer at North East Ambulance Service Stephen Segasby said, “We were shocked and disappointed that members of our team delivering care in our communities be hurt on Christmas Day.

“Our staff come to work to keep helping people who need them. They leave their own celebrations and families at Christmas, a special time of year, and it’s inconceivable that they come across any sort of harm in the line of duty, then or any other time. Thank you to all of our teams for supporting these and other staff harmed in the line of duty.”

With injuries to her arm and ribs following the event, the responder added, “I have two small children at home who were waiting for me to return home to celebrate Christmas. I’ve struggled with small things like brushing my hair, cutting up my dinner and most importantly, giving my kids cuddles – and that’s just the physical impact I need to recover from.

“Had there not been anyone close by to help I think it could have been a very different story. It’s just not acceptable – we were just trying to help.

The Trust has reported a significant rise in incidents of violence and aggression against staff, with a 103% increase over the last seven years.