A man has been jailed for the role he played following the death of Northumberland man Andrew Peart.

On August 23, 2023, Northumbria Police was contacted by medical staff at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington who were caring for an injured man who was described as having catastrophic brain injuries.

Sadly, 39-year-old Andrew Peart’s condition deteriorated and he died a week later.

An investigation was launched by officers from the force’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), who identified that Andrew had sustained his injuries after being assaulted the previous evening in Guide Post by Jake McIntyre, from Ashington, who struck Andrew in the head with a metal tyre lever he had in his car.

McIntyre, now 30, was handed a 14-year prison sentence in July last year for Andrew’s manslaughter.

The wider investigation revealed that McIntyre had contacted associate Mark Twizell, 41, the morning after the assault – asking for his assistance in swapping his Mitsubishi car for a different vehicle to allow him to evade arrest.

Twizell provided an alternative car, a BMW, for McIntyre to use and cars were swapped over near Twizell’s home address.

Evidence heard during McIntyre’s trial included a video of him driving around in the white BMW whilst recording on his phone, bragging about administering ‘street justice’.

The messages between the pair also proved Twizell was aware of the assault, that Northumbria Police were investigating and that Andrew was, at that time, in hospital fighting for his life.

A trawl of CCTV also showed McIntyre’s Mitsubishi being transported to a premises in the Stannington area associated with Twizell – where he would store vehicles.

In February 2024, Twizell, of Oakville, North Seaton, was charged with assisting an offender. In June, he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

On September 18, he returned to the same court where he was sentenced to two years and three months in prison.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of MIT, said after Twizell’s sentencing: “Now, after two years, both Andrew’s killer and the man who assisted him in trying to cover his tracks have been imprisoned.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Andrew’s family and loved ones as all court cases concerning our investigation are concluded.”