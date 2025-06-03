A man has pleaded guilty to assisting an offender following the death of Northumberland man Andrew Peart.

On August 23, 2023, police were contacted by medical staff at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington (NSECH) who were caring for an injured man who was described as having catastrophic brain injuries.

Sadly, 39-year-old Andrew Peart’s condition deteriorated, and he died a week later.

An investigation was launched by officers from the Force’s Major Investigation Team (MIT) who identified that Andrew had sustained his injuries after being assaulted the previous evening by the driver of a silver Mitsubishi Shogun on The Square in Guide Post.

Mark Twizell.

The driver – who was later identified as 29-year-old Jake McIntyre – had been driving on The Square and had to slow down as Andrew crossed the road.

McIntyre drove away after the argument before returning, catching up to Andrew near Guide Post Working Men’s Club where he got out the vehicle and struck Andrew with a metal tyre lever he had in his car.

He then punched Andrew, leaving him on the floor as he left the scene.

McIntyre was arrested, charged, and stood trial in May 2024 where he was found guilty of manslaughter, and in July of last year, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Jake McIntyre.

Further enquiries during the course of the wider investigation revealed that McIntyre had contacted associate Mark Twizell, 41, the morning after the assault – asking for his assistance in swapping the Mitsubishi for a different vehicle to allow him to evade arrest.

Twizell provided an alternative car, a BMW, for McIntyre to use, and cars were swapped over near Twizell’s home address.

Evidence heard during McIntyre’s trial included a video of him driving around in the white BMW whilst recording on his phone, bragging about administering ‘street justice’.

The messages between the pair also proved Twizell was aware of the assault, that Northumbria Police were investigating, and that Andrew was, at that time, in hospital fighting for his life.

A trawl of CCTV also showed the Mitsubishi being transported to a premises in the Stannington area associated with Twizell – where he would store vehicles.

In February 2024, Twizell, of Oakville, North Seaton, was charged with assisting an offender.

He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today (Tuesday), where he pleaded guilty to the offence. He will return to the same court on September 18 to be sentenced.

Leading the investigation was Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team.

Speaking after Twizell’s plea, he said: “Andrew’s family lost their loved one almost two years ago – and tragically they are still dealing with the fallout of McIntyre’s thuggish actions that night.

“Twizell knew about the assault and was deliberately trying to confound the investigation so McIntyre could evade arrest and key evidence in the case could be disposed of.

“Of course, we were able to find and arrest McIntyre and piece together how Twizell helped him, and McIntyre is now serving a 14-year sentence for killing Andrew.”