Officers investigating a report of assault in Northumberland in which a man sustained a broken jaw have released an image of a man they are trying to trace.

Police were informed that sometime between 9.05pm and 9.10pm on Sunday, July 20, a man was walking through Ashington Bus Station when he was approached by another man who he did not know.

The man then proceeded to spit in his face before punching him in the face.

The victim – who is in his 30s – sustained a broken jaw and was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was later discharged.

The police are trying to trace this man.

On receiving the report, police officers launched a full investigation and a number of enquiries have since been carried out including a review of CCTV in the area.

Today (Friday, September 26), they have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

He was in the area at the time and officers believe he may be able to assist them with their enquiries. The man, or anyone who knows who he is, should send Northumbria Police a DM on social media or use the live chat or report forms on the Force’s website.

For anyone unable to make contact via those ways, ring 101.

Please quote crime reference number 083306C/25.