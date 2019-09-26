Man kicked and punched to the ground in street attack in Northumberland
Two men are being hunted by police after an attack victim was kicked and punched to the floor on a housing estate.
Northumbria Police officers investigating the assault in Morpeth are appealing for witnesses.
Shortly after 8.15pm on Saturday, September 21, police received a report of assault on Woodhill Drive, which runs from Curley Kews to Abbey Meadows.
A force spokesperson said: “Officers are carrying out inquiries after it was reported that two men had assaulted a 23-year-old man by kicking and punching him after pushing him to the ground.
“Those responsible then fled the scene.
“Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident or anything suspicious in the area at the time.”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting log 1156 21/09/19.
People can also pass on information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through its website by clicking here.