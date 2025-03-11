A man has been jailed for his part in blowing up a cash machine at Berwick railway station and making off with around £100,000.

Craig Stewart Jepson, 48, of Swanage Road, Eccles, was sentenced to 11 years in prison when he appeared at Manchester Crown Court on Monday.

He had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle ATMs at Berwick and Lancaster stations and conspiracy to cause an explosion.

Three other men from Greater Manchester - Matthew Mark Doyle, 41, Daniel Ashley Grant, 41 and Michael Peter Waine, 42 – were jailed for three years and four months for conspiracy to burgle the Lancaster ATM.

A large cordon around Berwick station following the incident in 2020.

The court heard how on 11 October 2019, just before 3am, Waine, Grant, Doyle and Jepson entered the booking hall at Lancaster railway station. The gang spent over an hour and a half attempting to break into the ATM but only succeeded in prising open the front casing and causing several thousands of pounds of damage.

Their plan was abandoned when a member of rail staff arrived for his shift and called police but the hapless team left in a hurry leaving behind their tools. Several other pieces of evidence were found at the scene, including DNA swabs matching Jepson and Waine. Additionally, a mobile phone recovered at the scene held a sim card with a number linked to Jepson.

Analysis of the phone led police to the other members of the gang.

CCTV enquiries identified Jepson outside the station just after 6am, removing some clothing and putting it in a bin.

Meanwhile, a member of the public saw Jepson on a platform at the station at around 6.50am, soaking wet and covered in mud, acting suspiciously. He boarded the same train at the witness, who texted BTP.

Jepson was found to be travelling without a ticket by the train conductor who notified a member of staff at the next stop, Preston railway station, who in turn also called BTP to meet the train on the platform. The witness also informed the conductor she had seen Jepson removing his trousers while on the train.

Officers – unaware of the link to the earlier incident - met the train and took Jepson’s details and removed him from the station.

A later review of BVW from that interaction identifies Jepson wearing the same footwear as seen in the Lancaster ATM attack.

On 4 March 2020 at around 3am, Jepson struck again at Berwick station. The metal casing from the ATM was removed and an explosive device attached before Jepson took cover. CCTV footage shows the concourse full of dust, glass, and smoke as the machine is breached.

Jepson then left the scene with around £100,000 in cash from the ATM but also left a trail of money behind.

A witness near to the station heard the explosion and officers attended.

Items including a small bag and cash from the machine were recovered from the scene.

A few hours later, a White Jeep Renegade without numberplates was discovered by police. Inside the vehicle officers recovered parts of the ATM and a patrol disc stone cutter, matching one seen on the CCTV.

On 29 September 2020, several search warrants were executed and Doyle, Grant, and Waine were arrested and charged in connection with the Lancaster offence.

Several attempts were also made at this time to locate and arrest Jepson, who later failed to honour a probation appointment and was put on recall to prison. He was arrested at his home address on 20 October.

Investigation officer DC Ian Grice said: “This was complex investigation spanning five years and today’s outcome is testament to the tenacity and hard work of the team.

“All four men were left with no option other than to admit their involvement in the attempted burglary at Lancaster given the amount of evidence left behind and the keen eyed witness who reported Jepson when they became suspicious of his behaviour.

“Jepson was clearly undeterred by the initial failed attempt and tried his hand again, this time at Berwick station using a more sophisticated method of breaking into the ATM using explosives. Sadly for him his subsequent clumsy getaway was again hampered by the trail of evidence he left behind.

“This was a challenging investigation which has resulted in the conviction of a criminal gang who will now spend a considerable amount of time behind bars.”