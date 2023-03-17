Beloved grandfather David Henderson died at the scene of the head-on collision.

Alan Lockey was driving home after disturbed sleep on the windy Cheviot Hills and had his vehicle's cold air fan blowing in his face to try and stay awake when he nodded off.

Newcastle Crown Court heard his Ford C Max veered across the road on the A697 north of Morpeth and smashed head on into David Henderson's Renault Clio.

Mr Henderson died as a result of his injuries and his pet dog Miley had to be put down the day after the crash on September 5, 2020.

David Henderson and his dog Riley, who had to be put down a day after the accident.

The court heard the 76-year-old former mechanic, who was from Blyth, was a keen motorcyclist and photographer and stayed active with Zumba and yoga. He died on his granddaughter's 12th birthday.

Lockey, 62, of Delaval Avenue, North Shields, admitted causing death by careless driving and Judge Edward Bindloss sentenced him to nine months in prison.

The judge said Lockey had sent text messages from the Cheviot Hills the night before and in the early morning of the crash, talking about the wind and the equipment he had taken with him.

He said: "It is clear you had a bad night in the wind, with lightweight equipment, which did affect your sleep.

"You were alone in your Ford C Max, driving south on the A697. David Henderson was driving north in his Renault Clio on the same stretch of road when you fell asleep at the wheel.

"Your car veered from its path into collision, head on, with the Renault and Mr Henderson died as a result of the injuries he suffered following the collision."

Judge Bindloss said the evidence showed Lockey had risen early that morning and added: "You were not in a fit state to be driving by the time you reached the point of the collision on the A697 at about 11am.

"There was no reason for you not to stop, rest, have a cup of coffee, take your time, refresh yourself and then drive home.

"There is nothing to suggest you were required to make this drive at this time. The steps you could have taken, you didn't.

"Instead, and I have seen photographs of the inside of your car, the cold air was turned up to maximum, to blow on your face.

"In my judgement you took the decision to drive when you knew you were tired, you were fighting that tiredness, you were blowing cold air into your face.

"It was the wrong decision to take and it had the fatal consequences that it did."

Judge Bindloss said the factory worker showed "callousness over a significantly long period" by driving when he knew he was too tired, and added Mr Henderson's death had had a profound affect on his family.

He told Lockey: "No sentence that the court can properly pass would compensate or could near compensate for the death of a well-loved man, husband, father and grandfather.

"The victim impact statements reveal a well respected 76-year-old man, with a keen zest for life and love of his family and community. They make for moving reading."Richard Thyne KC said Lockey had no history of bad driving, was of positive good character and submitted references.