Sean Bell, 37, of Banbury Road in Kenton, ordered his dog to “get them” after Northumbria Police officers arrived at a Blyth address following reports of a domestic incident.

At Newcastle Crown Court in November, he was found guilty on two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog, two counts of a section 18 assault with intent to avoid apprehension, and one count of common assault.

On Tuesday he was handed an eight years and six months prison sentence, and was banned from keeping pets for 18 years.

Sean Bell set his dog on Police officers in Blyth.

The dog involved in the assault was ordered to be destroyed.

During the incident, Bell continually punched an officer attempting to handcuff him.

Two officers bitten by the dog were hospitalised, with one suffering lasting nerve damage. Bell went on to spit at an officer while in custody.

Northumbria Police’s northern area commander, Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison, said: “Each and every day we are faced with potentially dangerous situations but we do not come to work to be assaulted, and it cannot ever simply become just a part of the job.

“It is important that any person who directs such behaviour at emergency service responders is brought to justice, and I welcome this sentence as it sends a clear message that this conduct will not be tolerated.