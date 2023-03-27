The man was assaulted in Wansbeck Road, Ashington.

Police were called to Wansbeck Road at around 6am today (Monday) after receiving reports someone had been hurt.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: Just before 6am, police received a report of a concern for welfare of a man on Wansbeck Road in Ashington.

“Emergency services attended the scene where a man was found to have a serious head injury consistent with having been assaulted.

"He has been transported to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.