Man in hospital with serious head injury following assault in Ashington
A man is being treated in hospital for a serious head injury after being assaulted close to an Ashington primary school.
Police were called to Wansbeck Road at around 6am today (Monday) after receiving reports someone had been hurt.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: Just before 6am, police received a report of a concern for welfare of a man on Wansbeck Road in Ashington.
“Emergency services attended the scene where a man was found to have a serious head injury consistent with having been assaulted.
"He has been transported to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.
“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has been launched and enquires are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to report via 101 or the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website, quoting log NP-20230327-0128.”