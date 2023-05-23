News you can trust since 1854
Man found with fatal injuries in Berwick town centre

Police are investigating after a man was found with fatal injuries in Berwick.
By Ian Smith
Published 23rd May 2023, 22:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 22:37 BST

Shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, Northumbria Police received a report of a man in his 40s with life-threatening injuries in Church Street.

Emergency services attended and despite the best efforts of paramedics the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of death and are carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area.

News from Northumbria Police.News from Northumbria Police.
Officers do not believe there to be any third-party involvement in the man’s death and there is no threat to the wider public.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s death can speak to officers at the scene or contact Northumbria Police using the ‘Tell us Something’ page of its website or by calling 101, quoting NP-20230523-0836.