Cramlington man Sheldon Flanighan died after being knocked down outside The Bay Horse on April 1.

Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died after being run over by a van close to The Bay Horse in Cramlington on April 1.

Toby Kelly, 37, of Wansbeck Avenue in Blyth; David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea; and Shannon Wooden, 27, of Blyth, have been charged with his murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, Kelly pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Flanighan and trying to murder a second man, who was also hurt in the collision.

Fairclough and Wooden were not asked to enter pleas during the hearing at Newcastle Crown Court, and Judge Paul Sloan KC set a trial date of October 3.

Mr Flanighan, who worked for the North East Ambulance Service and had two sons, was described by his family as a “dedicated father and a wholehearted community man”.

They added: “Sheldon came with a character larger than life, a smile and laughter that lit up the room and a heart that saw the good in everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad