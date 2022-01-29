One man has been charged with robbery

Shortly after 2pm on Wednesday (January 26), police received a report of two robberies in the Station Road area of the town.

It was reported that a male had entered the post office and demanded staff give him money from the till. However, when staff raised the alarm the suspected offender fled empty-handed from the scene.

It is then believed the male entered the Halifax branch in the same street and threatened staff before making off with cash.

Thankfully, no one was injured in either incident.

An investigation was launched and a man arrested in connection with both incidents.

James McPhail, 39, of Seaton Avenue, Bedlington, has now been charged with robbery and attempted robbery. He was slated due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle today (Saturday).

Detective Inspector Sally-Ann Pallace, of Northumbria Police, said: “I want to thank the officers who did a fantastic job in locating the suspect and bringing him into custody and the detectives who worked tirelessly to secure a charge against the suspect.

“We are committed to bringing effective justice against anybody who looks to undermine the fabric of our communities, in order to ensure this region remains a safe place to live, work and visit.”

A 41-year-old woman has also been arrested in connection with the incidents. She has since been released under investigation with inquiries ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website, quoting log NP-20220126-0540.

