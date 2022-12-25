Man charged with murder on Christmas Day after death in Cullercoats
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a man in Cullercoats, police have confirmed.
Northumbria Police said shortly before 4.30pm on Friday, officers received a report of a concern for the welfare of a man at an address in John Street, Cullercoats.
Police attended and found 45-year-old Lee Santos, from Wallsend, with injuries officers say were consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Sadly, despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.
“A man, aged 43, was arrested by officers at the scene on suspicion of murder and a full investigation was launched.
“The man, Andrew Peacock, of John Street, Cullercoats, has now been charged with murder. He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle tomorrow (Monday, December 26).”