Northumbria Police said shortly before 4.30pm on Friday, officers received a report of a concern for the welfare of a man at an address in John Street, Cullercoats.

Police attended and found 45-year-old Lee Santos, from Wallsend, with injuries officers say were consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Sadly, despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

A man has been charged.

“A man, aged 43, was arrested by officers at the scene on suspicion of murder and a full investigation was launched.