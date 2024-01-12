A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 40-year-old who was originally from the Berwick area.

Christopher Phillips was found with serious head injuries at Tennyson Court, just off Sunderland Road in the Felling area of Gateshead, on August 14 last year.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Following Christopher’s death, a murder investigation was launched and officers arrested a man in connection with the incident.

The man, Evan Lyons, 26, of Tennyson Court, Gateshead, has now been charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Monday (January 15).

Senior Investigating Officer – Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith, of Northumbria Police – said: “This has been an incredibly difficult past few months for Christopher’s family and loved ones, and we continue to offer them any support they need.

“I would ask that members of the public respect the on-going investigation and refrain from any speculation or commentary, either in the community or on social media, that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.”

Det Chief Insp Smith has also made a request for anyone who has information that could assist the investigation to contact officers.

She said: “We are still keen to hear from anyone with information which could help us secure justice for Christopher.

“Please get in touch if you know anything which could assist our investigation.”

