Man charged with murder following Wallsend death

Shortly before 2.30pm on Monday (June 20), police were alerted by the ambulance service that a man had been injured on St Hilda’s Avenue, Holy Cross.

Emergency services attended and found a 43-year-old man who had sustained serious injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers at this time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Hilda's Avenue in Wallsend.

Mohammed Rabani, 18, of Weldon Crescent, Heaton, was one of the males arrested as part of enquiries. He has subsequently been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He is due to appear before magistrates at North Tyneside later today (Wednesday).

Detective Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said “This has been an incredibly tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the victim’s family at this time.

“I would like to thank the team of officers who have been working tirelessly since Monday on this investigation, as well as everyone who has come forward with information to assist our enquiries.

“A man is now due to appear in court charged in connection with this incident, and I would ask the public to please refrain from any speculation – both on social media and in the wider community – that could jeopardise the legal proceedings.”