Man charged with drink driving after crash in Rothbury

By Lauren Coulson
Published 20th Sep 2024, 12:23 BST
A local man has been charged with a drink driving offence after a crash in Rothbury.

Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service responded to a vehicle that left the road and crashed next to Rothbury House at the bottom of Gravelly Bank on September 15.

No one is believed to have been injured.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 6.15pm on Sunday (September 15), we received a report of a collision in the High Street area of Rothbury in Northumberland.

"It was reported that a car had struck a wall.

"Emergency services attended and no one is believed to have been injured.

"A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and later charged with the offence.

"The man is due to appear before Berwick upon Tweed Magistrates' Court on February 6."