Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A local man has been charged with a drink driving offence after a crash in Rothbury.

Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service responded to a vehicle that left the road and crashed next to Rothbury House at the bottom of Gravelly Bank on September 15.

No one is believed to have been injured.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 6.15pm on Sunday (September 15), we received a report of a collision in the High Street area of Rothbury in Northumberland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News from Northumbria Police. (Photo by Northumbria Police).

"It was reported that a car had struck a wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Emergency services attended and no one is believed to have been injured.

"A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and later charged with the offence.

"The man is due to appear before Berwick upon Tweed Magistrates' Court on February 6."