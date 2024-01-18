A man will appear in court today in relation to the deaths of two teenagers in a car crash just before Christmas.

The 41-year-old has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the three vehicle collision, which occurred on Friday, December 22.

The man was arrested by Northumbria Police on Friday, January 12 and will appear before magistrates in Bedlington today, Thursday, January 18.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm on the A192 Hartford Bank and involved a Suzuki Vitara, a Range Rover Evoque, and a Ford Focus.

One of the occupants of the Suzuki, 18-year-old Connor Lapworth from Blyth, was pronounced deceased at the scene following the crash.

Another of the Suzuki passengers, 15-year-old Corey Mavin, also from Blyth, suffered serious head injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital, where he died the following day.

A 17-year-old male passenger in the Suzuki and the 36-year-old female driver of the Range Rover were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, and have since been discharged.

Sergeant Russell Surrey, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “Our thoughts are firmly with the families and loved ones of Connor and Corey at this devastating time, but also those who have been injured and affected by this tragic collision.

“We continue to offer them all of the support they need and ask that their privacy is respected.”

Sgt Surrey added: “A man has now been charged to appear in court and I would ask that members of the public respect the ongoing investigation.

“This includes refraining from making any speculation or commentary, either in the community or on social media, that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.”