Man charged with attempted murder after suspected stabbing in Lynemouth leaves victim in serious condition

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a suspected stabbing in Lynemouth.
By Craig Buchan
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read

A 30-year-old man remains in hospital, in a serious condition, as a result of the injuries sustained in the assault.

Tony Gibbinson, 48, of Church Square in Lynemouth, was arrested following the incident and has been charged with attempted murder.

He appeared before Bedlington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 31 where he was remanded in custody.

Tony Gibbinson, 48, appeared before Bedlington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 31. (Photo by Google)Tony Gibbinson, 48, appeared before Bedlington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 31. (Photo by Google)
A plea hearing at Newcastle Crown Court has been scheduled for September 28.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 7.30pm on Tuesday (August 29), we received a report of a suspected assault at an address on Church Square, Lynemouth.

“Officers attended and found a man with serious injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

“The victim, aged 30, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

“A 48-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged with attempted murder.”