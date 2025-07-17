A 50-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a fatal collision on the A1 near Alnwick has since been charged with causing death by careless driving.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A female motorcyclist in her 50s was killed in a three vehicle collision on the A1 northbound by the junction with the B6347, close to South Charlton, on Sunday, July 13.

A man appeared before magistrates in Northumberland on Tuesday (July 15) and was remanded into custody ahead of the next hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specially-trained officers from Northumbria Police continue to support the family of the woman who sadly passed away.

The scene of a fatal crash on the A1 by the junction with the B6347, close to South Charlton.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to get in touch through direct message on social media, live chat and report forms on the Force’s website, or by calling 101. Please quote reference: NP-20250713-0684

Northumbria Police ask members of the public to refrain from speculation both online and in the community, with charges now live.