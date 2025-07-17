Man charged in connection with fatal crash on A1 near Alnwick in Northumberland
A female motorcyclist in her 50s was killed in a three vehicle collision on the A1 northbound by the junction with the B6347, close to South Charlton, on Sunday, July 13.
A man appeared before magistrates in Northumberland on Tuesday (July 15) and was remanded into custody ahead of the next hearing.
Specially-trained officers from Northumbria Police continue to support the family of the woman who sadly passed away.
Anyone with further information is encouraged to get in touch through direct message on social media, live chat and report forms on the Force’s website, or by calling 101. Please quote reference: NP-20250713-0684
Northumbria Police ask members of the public to refrain from speculation both online and in the community, with charges now live.