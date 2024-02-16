Man charged in connection with alleged robberies in Blyth
An investigation was launched after police were alerted to several reports of robbery across the town on the evening of Thursday, February 15.
In each instance, it was alleged that victims had been threatened by a person on the street with a weapon believed to be a bladed article.
In some cases, it was understood that items were taken including mobile phones and money.
Nobody was reported to have been injured in the incidents, however the victims involved were left shaken as a result.
Three men, aged 23, 32 and 34, were arrested in connection with the reports on suspicion of robbery.
The 23-year-old man has since been charged in connection with the investigation and is scheduled to appear before magistrates in Newcastle today (Saturday).
The other men have since been released with no further action to be taken.
Officers are aware of footage of the alleged incidents circulating online, including on social media.
Members of the public are advised to avoid any speculation at this time – both out in the community and online – that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.
Officers have thanked those who have been in touch with information, and are still especially keen to hear from anyone else who has not yet spoken to police.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with further information or materials such as CCTV, dashcam, doorbell, and mobile phone footage is asked to contact police by visiting the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website, or by calling 101, quoting log number: NP-20240215-0909.