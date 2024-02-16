Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An investigation was launched after police were alerted to several reports of robbery across the town on the evening of Thursday, February 15.

In each instance, it was alleged that victims had been threatened by a person on the street with a weapon believed to be a bladed article.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In some cases, it was understood that items were taken including mobile phones and money.

Three people have now been arrested in connection with the robberies. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

Nobody was reported to have been injured in the incidents, however the victims involved were left shaken as a result.

Three men, aged 23, 32 and 34, were arrested in connection with the reports on suspicion of robbery.

The 23-year-old man has since been charged in connection with the investigation and is scheduled to appear before magistrates in Newcastle today (Saturday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other men have since been released with no further action to be taken.

Officers are aware of footage of the alleged incidents circulating online, including on social media.

Members of the public are advised to avoid any speculation at this time – both out in the community and online – that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.

Officers have thanked those who have been in touch with information, and are still especially keen to hear from anyone else who has not yet spoken to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad