Man charged in connection with 2021 crash that killed Blyth grandfather
62-year-old John Wood, from Blyth, was knocked off his motorbike as a result of the crash with a grey Audi A3 and died at the scene.
The incident occurred just before 9pm on September 24, 2021 on the A1 northbound in Newcastle, around 300m before the A69 slip road at Denton Burn.
A man from Birtley, Gateshead has now been charged with causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving and will appear before Newcastle Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 5.
In a statement shortly after the crash, John’s family described the father and grandfather as a “wonderful” person who was “a hugely proud and dedicated family man.”
They said his “passion in life has always been cars, bikes and travelling,” and that he was “returning home to the North East from his latest adventure,” when he died.