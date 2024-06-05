Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged after Northumbria Police discovered a large-scale cannabis farm in Northumberland.

Officers executed a warrant at an address on Church Close in Riding Mill on Thursday, May 30 following reports of suspicious activity from members of the public.

Police used a chainsaw to force entry to the property and uncovered more than 120 cannabis plants at various stages of growth.

The plants have a potential street value of more than £80,000.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cannabis production. He was charged and appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, June 1.

He was remanded in custody ahead of appearing at Newcastle Crown Court next month.

Sergeant Samantha Maughan of Northumbria Police said: “There is no place for this form of criminality in our force area and farms of this size have damaging repercussions on our communities.

