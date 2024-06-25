Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northumberland man will have to pay hundreds of pounds after he was caught on CCTV dumping household waste in his back lane.

Harrison Chatton admitted leaving a large box outside the back gates to his house on Hambledon Street in Blyth on Saturday, December 30.

The 24-year-old’s fly tipping was discovered the following Wednesday and Northumberland County Council's environmental enforcement team began an investigation.

Council officers identified Chatton from footage of the incident that was captured on one of Blyth's overt CCTV cameras.

Harrison Chatton, 24, of Hambledon Street, Blyth, was fined after dumping the box in his back lane. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

He attended an interview and admitted placing the box in the lane but denied fly tipping, having expected the county council would clear the contaminated household waste.

Chatton pleaded guilty at Newcastle Magistrates Court on Friday, June 7 to illegally fly tipping waste in the rear lane of Hambledon Street and was ordered to pay a financial penalty of £412.

This included a £120 fine, reduced to £80 for his early guilty plea, £300 in costs, and a victim surcharge of £32.

A spokesperson for Northumberland County Council said the council had a “zero-tolerance” approach to fly tipping and warned culprits that they would face being fined.

They said: “Residents cannot just dump waste outside their properties and expect the council to pick it up.

“We have designated bin collection days and items not suitable for this can be taken to our household waste recovery centres or collected by arrangement through our bulky waste collection service.