Antonio Neill admitted unlawful wounding when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.

Antonio Neill is awaiting sentence for sending a racist tweet to Brentford striker Ivan Toney last year.

However, the 24-year-old was back in court on Monday for attacking someone else during an act of "self defence gone too far."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Crown Court heard Neill was in bed at his mum's house in December 2021 when he heard a disturbance downstairs.

After going to inspect the noise, he was greeted by his mum and her boyfriend Darren Wilson 'exchanging blows'.

Nicholas Lane, prosecuting, said that when police arrived they found Wilson "slumped" with blood on his face.

He suffered a deep cut to his forehead, two smaller cuts to his head, and separate cuts to both hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When quizzed by officers, Neill told them he had been awoken by the sound of a disturbance and when he went downstairs, he saw his mother and Mr Wilson fighting.

He said that when he tried to get in between the pair, Mr Wilson got him into a chokehold so tight that he struggled to breathe.

The court heard that Neill, of Robert Street, Blyth, then picked up a glass bottle and struck him over the head.

He was arrested and later pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding, on the basis he was acting in self-defence which had gone too far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Mark, mitigating, said: “He absolutely panicked. But that doesn't excuse the injuries that were caused."

Neill is due back at magistrates court at the end of the month to be sentenced for the racist tweet.

He has pleaded guilty to sending an offensive message. He has since apologised and described himself as being "disgusted and ashamed" at his actions.

Dealing with him for the glass attack, Mr Recorder Khan sentenced him to eight months in jail, suspended for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge told him: "I have full regard that in relation to some of them you were acting in self-defence, however, self defence had gone too far.”