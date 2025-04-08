Man arrested in Northumberland on suspicion of making threats to kill after Togston disturbance

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 8th Apr 2025, 13:18 BST
A man was arrested near Amble on suspicion of making threats to kill after armed police were called.

On Sunday, April 6 Northumbria Police were called to the Togston area after reports were made of the disturbance, where a man in his 50’s was arrested and questioned. He has since been released from police custody.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 10am on Sunday (April 6) we received a report of a disturbance for at an address in the Togston area of Northumberland.

“Officers attended the scene including armed response as a precaution.

Armed police were called to the address as a 'precaution'.

“A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

"Enquiries remain ongoing."

