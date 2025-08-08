Man arrested at Haggerston Castle Holiday Park in Northumberland over 'strangulation and suffocation' incident

By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:57 BST
The entrance to Haggerston Castle Holiday Park.
The entrance to Haggerston Castle Holiday Park.
After being called out to Haggerston Castle Holiday Park near Berwick, officers from Northumbria Police arrested a man on suspicion of non-fatal strangulation and suffocation.

The force has stated that it responded to reports of concern for a woman’s welfare yesterday afternoon (August 7). No-one is believed to have sustained serious injuries.

In a statement, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 12.30pm yesterday (Thursday), we responded to a report of concern for the welfare of a woman at an address at Haggerston Castle Holiday Park in Berwick.

“Emergency services attended where a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of non-fatal strangulation and suffocation. No-one is believed to have sustained serious injuries. Enquiries remain on-going.”

