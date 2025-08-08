The entrance to Haggerston Castle Holiday Park.

After being called out to Haggerston Castle Holiday Park near Berwick, officers from Northumbria Police arrested a man on suspicion of non-fatal strangulation and suffocation.

The force has stated that it responded to reports of concern for a woman’s welfare yesterday afternoon (August 7). No-one is believed to have sustained serious injuries.

In a statement, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 12.30pm yesterday (Thursday), we responded to a report of concern for the welfare of a woman at an address at Haggerston Castle Holiday Park in Berwick.

“Emergency services attended where a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of non-fatal strangulation and suffocation. No-one is believed to have sustained serious injuries. Enquiries remain on-going.”