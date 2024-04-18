Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm after Northumbria Police was called to the incident outside The Victoria pub on Whitley Road.

North East Ambulance Service also responded to the incident, which occurred shortly after 8pm, and transported five patients to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not believed that any injuries sustained in the fight are life threatening.

Emergency services were called to the incident shortly before 8.15pm. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 8.15pm yesterday, Wednesday, we received a report of a disturbance outside The Victoria pub on Whitley Road, Whitley Bay.

“Officers attended the scene and found a fight had taken place, with a number of people requiring medical treatment. Their injuries were non-life threatening.

“A full investigation was immediately launched into the disturbance. A 22-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and he remains in police custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information can assist the investigation by contacting us via the ‘Report’ page of our website quoting log NP-20240417-0991.”

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called to an incident on Whitley Road, Whitley Bay just before 8.15pm last night, Wednesday, April 17.

“We dispatched our full hazardous area response team, three double crewed ambulances, a clinical team leader, and a duty officer.