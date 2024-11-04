A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a street fight that broke out in Blyth and saw three men sustain injuries by a blade.

Northumbria Police were informed of a disturbance in the Bridge Street area of Blyth shortly after 12.50am on Sunday November 2.

Emergency services attended the scene where it was reported a group of people had been fighting in the street.

Three men were found to have sustained non-life threatening injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

Police presence in Blyth following a street fight. Picture: Daniel Lee.

They were taken to hospital for treatment and two of the men have since been discharged. The third is still in hospital.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “A 31-year-old man who was arrested has since been charged in connection with the report with three counts of cause grievous bodily harm with intent, three counts of possess offensive weapon, and attempt grievous bodily harm with intent.

“He is scheduled to appear before magistrates in Northumberland today (Monday).

“With charges now live, we would urge the public not to speculate about the incident both online and in the community.”

At the time of the incident, an investigation was launched and police remained in the area while cordons were in place. These cordons have since been stood down.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service’s (GNAAS) was also in attendance to assist paramedics to the scene.

A GNAAS spokesperson said: "On Sunday our critical care team was activated at 1.03am to reports of an assault in the Bridge Street area of Blyth. We had a paramedic and doctor respond in a critical care car and they arrived on scene at 1.22am.

“Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat three patients, and they were taken to hospital by a NEAS road crew, accompanied by our team.”

Northumbria Police urges anyone with information to get in touch by sending a direct message on social media, or using live chat and report forms on the website. Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101 and quote the reference number NP-20241103-0055.