Man arrested after thefts in Morpeth

Those contacting Northumbria Police included a homeowner who said that items such as bikes and tools were stolen from their garage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At 1.45pm on Saturday, April 9, police received a report of a burglary on Cuthbert Way, Morpeth.

“It was reported that between 2am and 4.30am that day, a man had broken into a garage and stolen a range of items – including two bikes and tools.

“It was also reported that the same offender had been trying to gain access to a number of other properties and vehicles on the same street before leaving the area.

“A 27-year-old man was arrested and has since been released under investigation.