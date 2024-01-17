Man arrested after reports of criminal damage in Morpeth town centre
A man has been arrested after various premises were damaged in Morpeth at the weekend.
The reports of criminal damage in the town centre included shop windows being smashed.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “On Saturday morning (January 13), we received a number of reports of criminal damage at premises across Morpeth town centre.
“Following early inquiries, a suspect was identified. A man – aged in his 40s – was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage. He has been released on police bail.”