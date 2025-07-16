Man arrested after Northumbria Police Armed Response attended a Rothbury disturbance

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 16th Jul 2025, 10:58 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 15:53 BST
Northumbria Police’s Armed Response Team attended a disturbance in Rothbury after a group of men tried to force entry into a property.

Yesterday evening (July 15), the police were called to the incident in the Thomas Rogerson Mews area of the village. Police are still in the area, continuing their enquiries and a man in his 50s has been arrested.

“At around 8:30pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 15) we received a report of a disturbance in the Thomas Rogerson Mews area of Rothbury.

“It was reported that a group of men were attempting to forcefully gain entry to a property.

Rothbury.

“Emergency services attended and man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of causing harassment with a fear of violence – he remains in police custody at this time.

“Officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries.

“Anyone with information should send us a direct message on social media or use the live chat or report forms on our Force website.

“For those unable to make contact via those ways, call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250715-1122.”

