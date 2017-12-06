Man arrested after Alnwick drugs raid

Cannabis and a large quantity of cash have been seized by police in Alnwick, after reports of drugs ‘being sold to children’.

Officers executed search warrants at three addresses in the St James Estate area of the town on Friday morning.

As a result, a 42-year-old man has been arrested for possessing a controlled drug with intent to supply and has been released under investigation.

Two other men have also been interviewed in relation to possession and supply offences and further inquiries are being conducted by CID into the joint activity.

Police obtained the warrants after receiving a number of calls about suspicious activity at the addresses over a number of weeks.

Sergeant Sharon Wilmore-Greaves said: “Northumbria Police takes exception to drugs being sold to children and the detrimental impact it has on households and neighbours.

“This activity was set up in response to concerns raised by the local community.

“We want to reassure local people that protecting communities is our priority and we will always respond to such issues to prevent further harm.

“We cannot underestimate the detrimental effect drug-dealing has on our communities and the misery it brings to the lives of those who have to put up with the unwanted activity and we are committed to making sure the supply of drugs in our communities is disrupted.

“Our communities play a crucial role in supporting us and it is often the information they give us that enables us to take action and I hope this activity reassures our neighbourhoods that we do listen to their concerns and respond to these robustly.”

If anyone has concerns about criminal behaviour and the supply of drugs in their community, they should contact their local neighbourhood team on 101.