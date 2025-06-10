A man has been arrested in connection with an incident in Northumberland which left two people with injuries.

At around 2:50pm on Saturday, May 31, police received a report of a black Sur-Ron style off-road motorbike being ridden through Gallagher Park in Bedlington at speed.

While in the park, the motorbike narrowly missed two pedestrians – a man and woman who are both in their 70s – resulting in them both falling to the ground.

The rider off-road motorbike then left the scene.

The man and woman were both taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The man sustained serious injuries to his leg, whilst the woman sustained an injury to her arm. Both have now been discharged from hospital and are recovering at home.

An investigation was launched and following enquiries, including an appeal for witnesses a man – aged in his 20s – was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Christopher Herron of Northumbria Police’s Road Policing unit said: “First of all, I’d like to wish the man and woman who unfortunately were injured in this incident a speedy recovery.

“Our local community should be able to enjoy our parks and green spaces without the worry of an off-road motorbike putting them at risk of injury.

“Please continue to report motorbike disorder in your local area, it really helps us to build up intelligence and ensure we’re putting our time and resources into dealing with the issues that matter the most to you.”

Police are urging members of the public to include additional information, if possible, when reporting off-road motorbike disorder such as – the number of riders and what they were wearing, the vehicle registration, and the date, time, location of the incident and in which direction the vehicle was heading.