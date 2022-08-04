Man appears in court accused of Blyth murder

James Rutherford is alleged to have stabbed Gary Wilkie to death in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The 34-year-old, of no fixed abode, appeared at South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court in Bedlington on Wednesday charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

No pleas were taken and the defendant was remanded in custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday.

Forensics teams search the Duke's Gardens area of Blyth. Picture: North News and Pictures

A further pre-trial hearing was arranged for August 31.

Mr Wilkie, 46, was found seriously injured when emergency services were called to the Duke’s Gardens area at about 3.45am.

He was treated at the scene, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, sadly died a short time later.

The Northumbria Police investigation continues and forensics teams were seen searching the area on Wednesday.

Forensics teams search the area. Picture: North News and Pictures

Following news that Mr Rutherford had been charged, Detective Inspector David Johnson said: “This is clearly a very serious incident which has been devastating for Gary’s family.

"Our thoughts are with them at this terrible time, and we will continue to offer them any support they need. I would ask that their privacy is respected.

“I would also like to thank everybody who has so far assisted with this investigation, including our blue-light partners as well as the public who have come forward with information.

“I would continue to appeal for anybody who saw anything suspicious in this area at the time, who has not already done so, to get in touch.”

Forensics officers in the Duke's Gardens area of Blyth. Picture: North News and Pictures