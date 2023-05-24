News you can trust since 1854
Man and woman are cleared of murdering off-duty ambulance worker Sheldon Flanighan in Cramlington

Two people accused of murdering an ambulance worker and trying to kill another person outside a pub have been cleared of the charges.
By Amanda Bourn
Published 24th May 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 13:12 BST
Cramlington man Sheldon Flanighan died after being knocked down outside The Bay Horse on April 1.Cramlington man Sheldon Flanighan died after being knocked down outside The Bay Horse on April 1.
Sheldon Flanighan was hit by a van following a disturbance inside the Bay Horse in Cramlington on the night of Saturday, April 1.

Despite the best efforts of medics, Mr Flanighan, who was an off-duty ambulance care assistant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A friend of Mr Flanighan was also seriously hurt in the incident and was taken to hospital.

Toby Kelly, 37, of Wansbeck Avenue, Blyth, David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, and Shannon Wooden, 28, of Patterdale House, Blyth, were all charged with murder and attempted murder.

At Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, Fairclough and Wooden – who appeared via video link from prison – both pleaded not guilty to both offences, after which Judge Penny Moreland said: "The Crown offers no evidence and invites me to enter not guilty verdicts.

"Those verdicts will be entered."

Kelly, who has pleaded not guilty to the same charges, faces trial on October 3.