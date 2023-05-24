Cramlington man Sheldon Flanighan died after being knocked down outside The Bay Horse on April 1.

Sheldon Flanighan was hit by a van following a disturbance inside the Bay Horse in Cramlington on the night of Saturday, April 1.

Despite the best efforts of medics, Mr Flanighan, who was an off-duty ambulance care assistant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A friend of Mr Flanighan was also seriously hurt in the incident and was taken to hospital.

Toby Kelly, 37, of Wansbeck Avenue, Blyth, David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, and Shannon Wooden, 28, of Patterdale House, Blyth, were all charged with murder and attempted murder.

At Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, Fairclough and Wooden – who appeared via video link from prison – both pleaded not guilty to both offences, after which Judge Penny Moreland said: "The Crown offers no evidence and invites me to enter not guilty verdicts.

"Those verdicts will be entered."

